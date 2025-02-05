Doncaster mayor Ros Jones unveils 2025-26 budget proposals

The mayor of Doncaster has unveiled her budget proposals for 2025-26 – including an increase in council tax as well as a series of spending plans.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “It once again sets a balanced budget and aims to support the city’s vision for thriving people, place and planet.”

The budget proposals coincide with the publishing of the Corporate Plan and both documents detail how the council plans to deliver on priorities over the year ahead.

This year, it is proposed that Council Tax increases by 1.99% alongside a further 2% increase for Adult Social Care (3.99% in total) - this would mean council tax would increase by 3.99% in total.

The Adult Social Care precept is specifically used to contribute towards Adult Social Care funding pressures and is essential to fund the increasing cost of providing Adult Social Care in the city.

The 3.99%, will increase the Council Tax to £1,715.55 per annum band D (£1,143.70 band A) which means an additional £65.82 for band D Council Tax per annum or £1.27 per week (£43.88 for band A per annum or £0.84 per week).

The proposed increase is less than last year, less than the maximum allowed and will mean that Doncaster continues to have one of the lowest rates in comparison to similar sized councils nationwide (9th lowest in 2024/25).

Despite facing spending pressures and inflation totalling £62m over 3 years, a more positive financial settlement has been received from Government than in recent years, as well as continued robust financial management mean that services are not required to identify additional savings.

To help support those residents who are struggling, the Local Council Tax Reduction scheme remains in place alongside the Local Assistance Scheme.

This funding continues to provide a much-needed safety net for those who are most vulnerable and on the lowest income including pensioners, single parents and those with complex needs or disabilities.

Compared to an average of 15.9% for England, the council now has 20.3% less to spend on services in real terms than it did in 2010/11, representing a £295 reduction per resident.

However, a better Local Government settlement of an 8.7% increase in core spending power for 2025/26 is welcomed and will help ease some of the budget pressures of recent years as well enabling significant investment towards key council priorities including road repairs, Leisure Centres, regenerating our town and city centres, supporting enterprise and enhancing our Youth Offer.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Local Government has faced considerable cuts over the years, and the strain of being stretched to the limit by a tough economic climate in addition to the uncertainty of government funding.

"It has meant having to make some incredibly difficult decisions while trying to minimise the impact on service delivery.

"Yet despite these challenges, City of Doncaster Council has consistently put forward a balanced budget through prudent financial management and continue to support our local residents with quality value for money services.

“For 2025 we are proposing to increase council tax by 1.99% and 2% Adult Social Care Precept, meaning we will not be increasing council tax by the maximum amount that we are permitted to. Of course, there remain considerable pressures and challenges and we will manage these as in previous years.

“In 2025/26, Doncaster is set to receive a better Local Government settlement than expected from UK Government, with additional funding to support Social Care services and meet some of our budgetary pressures.

"This additional funding also enables us to invest in the people's priorities and deliver improved services for the residents and businesses of Doncaster."

The draft budget proposals also include over £502m of Capital investment over four years, with £214.5m in 2025/26."

Some areas of investment include: 1. New Council housing - £69.9m allocated, with £23.1m in 2025/26 – delivering quality homes, helping to tackle homelessness and providing homes at affordable social housing for those most in need.

2. Station Gateway Construction - £24.5m allocated, with £13.1m in 2025/26 – works include the construction of a highly sustainable modern office development to include modern technologies and innovation plus new public realm, acting as an extension to the railway station forecourt.

3. Waterfront East Development - £5.2m in 2025/26 – works include the remediation of one of the largest brownfield sites in the country, enabling development and creating a temporary public green space. The site will have the potential to attract a number of transformational developments and additional opportunities to develop around the Marina.

4. Flood Prevention – £8.8m allocated, with £3.3m in 2025/26– works to improve flood defences in the areas identified with the greatest need including Bentley, Conisbrough, and Bawtry.

5. Neighbourhood Renewal - £3m over the next two years to support regeneration of town centre high-streets across Doncaster.

6. City Centre – £0.5m in 2025/26 to continue tackling safety and security concerns ahead of the Long-Term Plan for Towns and Community Regeneration Partnership funding due to commence in 2026/27.

7. Enterprise Grants - £1.5m over three years to support Doncaster residents to set up their own business and support existing businesses to expand.

8. Youth Offer – £1m over three years, including 2025/26 universal offer in addition to Holiday Activities Fund

9. School Places - £17.6m across several schools (including Hatchell Wood, Armthorpe Academy, The Hayfield School and Rossington All Saints) to create additional places.

10. Doncaster Leisure Centres - £27.1m allocated, with £23m for 2025/26. Enabling improvements at The Dome, Thorne, Dearne Valley, Adwick and a brand new fully funded Leisure Facility in Edlington(£8.2m) which will include a swimming pool and gym.

11. Highway Maintenance – £18.9m allocated, with £11.3m for 2025/26 for highway resurfacing schemes, preventative maintenance treatments and local routine maintenance works across the Doncaster highways network.

The budget proposals also include a council house rent increase of 2.7% in line with the government’s policy on rents for social housing which equates to an average weekly rent increase of £2.39.

This rent increase will meet the inflationary pressures whilst at the same time adding an additional 154 homes to our housing stock in 2025/26 through a mixture of acquisitions and new build to help alleviate some of the demand for social housing. At the proposed rent level, the rents will remain the lowest in South Yorkshire and second lowest in Yorkshire.

Mayor Ros Jones budget proposals will be considered by Cabinet on 12 February before they are considered at Full Council on 27 February.

The budget proposals and the Corporate Plan can be viewed on the council website via https://doncaster.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=131&MId=4454&Ver=4