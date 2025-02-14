Doncaster mayor candidate calls on county's MPs to attend airport Parliamentary debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster Conservative MP has written to all of South Yorkshire’s MPs calling on them to give their backing to the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport at an upcoming debate in Parliament.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher has secured the Commons debate for February 25, a move welcomed by the area’s former MP Nick Fletcher, who is running to become the city’s mayor.

Mr Fletcher is calling on all the area’s MPs to attend the debate and said: “It’s great news that a parliamentary debate about the airport has been secured.

"We need to make sure though that it is well attended. There were less MPs than the fingers on one hand at the debate for the hospital in January.

Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher has written to all the region's MPs calling on them to attend a debate in Parliament to discuss Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“I have written to the Secretary of State for Transport as well as all the 14 MPs in South Yorkshire asking them to attend.

“The Government has offered their full support for the airport but still not said what it will be.”

Mr Fletcher has also flagged up his concerns on funding the airport and added: “Now that Doncaster Council have announced that they will take on the financing of the airport, the auditors have written to the Council. ”They have expressed concerns.

I share that concern as it seems wrong to me that a regional airport should not be funded regionally.

"This week there was a meeting in Sheffield about the airport. The Mayor of Doncaster did not take that opportunity to press for regional funding. A real opportunity missed.”

“As Mayor I will be campaigning hard for a regional airport such as Doncaster’s to be funded regionally. After all, they intend to rename it as South Yorkshire Airport. How more regional can it be?”

Earlier, Labour MP Lee Pitcher, who replaced Mr Fletcher at last summer’s General Election, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I have secured a Parliamentary debate on the economic contribution of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“This is a huge opportunity to highlight to Parliament the economic potential DSA’s reopening would bring to our region.

“I’ll be sharing more updates in the coming week, but this is another important step forward in the fight to #SaveDSA.”