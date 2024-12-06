Doncaster Labour MP welcomes PM Keir Starmer's "ambitious" plan for change

A Doncaster Labour MP has welcomed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for change – saying it will help to improve the city.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has welcomed the Government’s six point plan, set out in a landmark speech by the Prime Minister yesterday.

The Plan for Change consists of six clear milestones - covering housebuilding, the economy, the NHS, clean power, education, and crime – to deliver measurable change by the end of this parliament.

The plan is underpinned by foundations of sound public finances and secure borders.

Doncaster Labour MP Ed Miliband.

Mr Miliband said: “The plan sets out a blueprint for rebuilding Britain after 14 years of managed decline and will focus on issues which impact local people every day.

"For example, the Plan for Change will see NHS waiting lists - which have skyrocketed to 197,822 across South Yorkshire - tackled through 40,000 additional NHS operations, as well as investment in state-of-the-art hospital equipment.

“Knife crime and robbery are rife across the country, but the neighbourhood police who could prevent crimes like this and support victims disappeared under the Tories, with the number of Police Community Support Officers cut by 229% across South Yorkshire.

"Labour’s plans will see 13,000 more officers, PCSOs and special constables in neighbourhood roles and a named officer in every community.

It will also focus on improving life chances for all children by raising the number of children starting school ready to learn.

As it stands, the number of children meeting key early years development targets sits at around 66.1 in Yorkshire and the Humber. A figure that Labour wants to see hit 75% by the end of the parliament.

Work on the Plan for Change is well underway, with the Labour government already delivering a number of landmark changes, Mr Miliband said.

These include:

A pay boost for 3 million workers through an increase in the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage, benefitting 10000 workers in Doncaster.

Funding for 40,000 additional NHS operations, as well as investment in state-of-the-art scanners and diagnostic equipment to get more patients seen on time.

Bringing the total investment in housing supply to over £5bn and delivering funding to transform neglected land into new homes.

Putting police back on the beat with 13,000 more officers, PCSOs and special constables in neighbourhood roles and a named officer in every community through the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee in England and Wales.

Launching Great British Energy to provide clean, secure, and homegrown power.

Kickstarted the first stage of roll out of free Breakfast Clubs for primary school children and delivered funding for up to 300 school-based nurseries.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Miliband said: “The plan for change announced by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlights this government’s ambition to transform the UK after fourteen years of broken promises under the Conservatives.

“We were elected to deliver change, and today’s announcement shows how we will improve our country for the people of Doncaster.

“Our Clean Energy Mission will deliver energy security, protection for billpayers, good jobs and climate security.”