Doncaster council housing: St Leger Homes ‘improving’ speed of repairs, chief executive tells councillors
Chris Margrave told councillors on the overview and scrutiny management committee SLHD has “got rid of the backlog” that had appeared in recent years.
He said: “We came out of covid with a significant backlog for repairs and high demand.”
“It’s not to say we are in a fantastic position on this but it is an improving position. We are starting to see improvements in performance and diary conditions, so we are able to offer appointments much closer to the date.”
Mr Margrave, who was appointed chief exec of SLHD in 2024, was quizzed on the organisation’s performance over the last year.
As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), councillors on the overview and scrutiny management committee were presented a report detailing SLHD’s performance against set targets and the results of tenant satisfaction surveys.
Time taken for repairs was one of the lowest satisfaction categories for tenants with a quarter suggesting they were not satisfied with how long their most recent repairs took.
SLHD have lagged behind on their key performance indicator (KPI) targets regarding repair times over the last year, the report said.
80.1 per cent of emergency repairs were completed within the target time – less than the 95 per cent rate for the KPI.
This rate dropped further for non-emergency repairs to 68.8 per cent – less than the target of 85 per cent.
Surveys of tenants over the last year revealed overall satisfaction with SLHD was much higher at 81 per cent.
