Doncaster handed £1.4m by Government to help and support local families

City of Doncaster Council has been awarded £1.4 million by the Government to help and support local families.

The cash boost has been welcomed by local politicians, who say the money will give vital help to those who need it most.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Doncaster Council is to receive over £1.4m from UK government Family Hubs and Start for Life funding.

"This will further support our Doncaster Family Hubs which are nationally recognised as examples of best practice, something that we are incredibly proud of.

“Our Family Hubs are at the heart of our offer for families.

"These 12 hubs across Doncaster, allow families to access a host of groups, services, and support locally.

"This can be anything from midwife appointments and baby groups, through to adult and community learning opportunities and parenting classes.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher said: “Both Doncaster Council and North Lincolnshire Council have been selected as two of the 75 local authorities to receive additional Start for Life funding to support families with babies, from pregnancy to the age of two.

“This funding builds on the £69 million announced in the Budget for a nationwide network of family hub, one-stop shops offering infant feeding advice, parenting classes, perinatal mental health support and much more.

“This investment will make a real difference in ensuring families get the support they need during those critical early years.”

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson described the funding as “fantastic news for our city.”

You can find out more about Doncaster Family Hubs HERE