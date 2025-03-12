Doncaster deserves better than "racist" Reform say campaigners as fight launched

Doncaster deserves better than “racist” Reform, organisers of a campaign against Nigel Farage’s party in the city have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Stand Up To Racism wants to thwart the party’s attempt to win seats at the upcoming City of Doncaster Council elections on May 1 – and is drafting in an array of speakers at the campaign launch later this week to press home the message.

A spokesperson for SUTR said: “The campaign will look to persuade people to use their vote against Reform, reducing their chances of winning council seats and the mayoralty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The campaign will bring people together from across communities to stand up to Reform’s racist scapegoating.

Reform UK has unveiled a huge field of candidates for the upcoming elections in Doncaster

“We need to make it clear that Reform does not represent working people. Reform will attack our NHS and their MPs voted against workers’ rights in parliament.

"All they offer is racist scapegoating to defend their rich friends and donors.

"The people of Doncaster deserve better than Reform. Stand Up To Racism will be campaigning across the area to set out an alternative to the politics of division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the racist riots in the summer, communities came together to reject the far right and we must continue to reject them in all forms.

"The recent chaos in Reform is showing that if we apply pressure to them, they will crack. We can and will win, if we come together.

Weyman Bennett, Stand Up To Racism National Co-Convenor said: “We’ve seen what happens when we come together – after last summer’s racist riots, our communities stood strong against division.

"Now, Reform UK wants to spread more hate while ignoring the real struggles of working people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to expose their lies and make sure they have no place in our councils or communities.

"That’s why the campaign launch is so important.

"It’s a chance to unite, to organise, and to show that Doncaster rejects racism. Be there, be heard, and be part of the fight for a better future!"

Sabby Dhalu, Stand Up To Racism National Co-Convenor said: “Reform UK is nothing but a party of division, scapegoating, and attacks on working people.

"They use racism to distract from their true agenda – protecting the wealthy while attacking our NHS, workers' rights, and public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we won’t let them get away with it. Join us at the campaign launch to build a movement that shuts down Reform before they gain more ground! If we unite we can stop Reform winning in Doncaster.”

Speakers will include:

Laura Billington Stones - Doncaster NEU District President

Sabby Dhalu - Stand Up To Racism National Co-Convenor

James Church - Doncaster CWU

John Westmoreland - Stop the War Coalition

San Senik - ASLEF District Vice-Chair

Patrick Talbot - former miner

The meeting will take place at the C-View Centre, Church Way from 7pm on Thursday.