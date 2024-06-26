Doncaster Conservative candidate seeks names for election campaign van
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to be re-elected in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, has called on voters to come up with a name for the silver Volkswagen he is taking to the roads of the city in.
In a post on social media, he said: “What’s my name?
“Not me. I know I’m Nick Fletcher. The van.
"I can’t call it a battle bus as it’s a van not a bus. What suggestions do you have? Someone said the Victory Van.
"Suggestions very welcome.”
Full list of candidates standing in Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme
Nick Fletcher, Conservative
Paul Garrett, Green
Michael Longfellow, Climate Party
Irwen Martin, Reform UK
Lee Pitcher, Labour
Nicola Turner, Liberal Democrats
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.