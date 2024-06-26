Doncaster Conservative candidate seeks names for election campaign van

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2024, 23:23 BST
A Conservative candidate vying to be re-elected in Doncaster at the General Election is seeking names for his campaign vehichle, with one dubbing it the Victory Van.

Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to be re-elected in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, has called on voters to come up with a name for the silver Volkswagen he is taking to the roads of the city in.

In a post on social media, he said: “What’s my name?

“Not me. I know I’m Nick Fletcher. The van.

Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher wants people to come up with names for his campaign vehicle.Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher wants people to come up with names for his campaign vehicle.
"I can’t call it a battle bus as it’s a van not a bus. What suggestions do you have? Someone said the Victory Van.

"Suggestions very welcome.”

Full list of candidates standing in Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme

Nick Fletcher, Conservative

Paul Garrett, Green

Michael Longfellow, Climate Party

Irwen Martin, Reform UK

Lee Pitcher, Labour

Nicola Turner, Liberal Democrats

