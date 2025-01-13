Doncaster ahead of Government's house building target, new figures reveal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster is ahead of Government targets for building new homes, according to new figures.

While some local councils in England need to see at least a five-fold increase in new housing to meet government targets, Doncaster is ahead of the curve, the new study by the BBC suggests.

Labour has announced that it wants to build 1.5 million new homes in England over five years – and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said setting a specific target will "give the British people the power to hold our feet to the fire".

In response, the BBC created a new online tool for tracking the government's progress towards the goal across the UK.

The government said it had "inherited the worst housing crisis in living memory" and "all areas must play their part".

It has set out "a major planning overhaul… unblocking barriers to building, and setting out targets for councils to ramp up housebuilding, so new homes are built where they are most needed."

According to the BBC, 1,198 new homes a year in Doncaster are needed – and statistics say 1,291 homes have been added per year on average since 2021 – more than the new target.

And 1,388 new homes were added in the year to March 2024 – 93 more than the year before.

It also revealed that 74% of planning applications for housing decided by the City of Doncaster Council were granted in the year ending June 2024, compared with 71% of applications across England overall.