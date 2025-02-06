"Devil in detail," says Tory mayor hope on airport re-opening as he warns of "massive impact on council finances"

A former Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has said “the devil is in the detail” over the announcement of a new international operator to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport – as he warned of a “massive impact” on the council’s finances.

Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is looking to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at the May mayoral election, has long been a prominent campaigner to re-open the airport which shut in 2022.

And while welcoming this week’s announcement that Munich Airport International will oversee the running of the former RAF Finningley air base, he has also exercised a note of caution.

He wrote on Facebook: “Like everyone I am always delighted when positive progress is being made to reopen our airport. It is critical to the future of Doncaster that the airport reopens. I have said this many times.

“The announcement about the operator from the Mayor sounded very promising indeed. That is great news.

"On the face of it. However the devil is in the detail.

“The timing of this announcement by this Mayor troubles me. There is to be an election shortly.

"The language this Mayor has used troubles me. It may mean something completely different from how it has been interpreted.

"Much like the Labour mantra before the General Election that there would be no additional taxes. We all know that didn’t happen.

"I have therefore held back from praising these developments as sadly all is not as it seems.

“There are many issues that have not been addressed yet. Given the potential massive impact of the airport on the Councils finances, I believe that we need to fully explore it from all angles.

I will be issuing a very lengthy post later this week on those serious unanswered concerns. I have many questions that need proper answers. No fudges. It’s essential we get the airport reopened so this side of the election on May 1, please keep the pressure up on this Mayor.”

On Tuesday, the mayor announced Munich Airport International will provide operational and management services to FlyDoncaster, the airport’s operator – a wholly owned City of Doncaster Council (CDC) company - along with FP Airports Ltd, aviation sector specialists in the UK, to progress the airport’s reopening.