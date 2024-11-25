Defeated Doncaster MP backs call for fresh General Election as petition hits 2m

A former Doncaster MP who lost his seat at the General Election has backed calls for a fresh poll – as a petition calling for a new vote topped two million.

The petition on Parliament's website accusing Labour of breaking promises and calling for a new general election has gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures - the third highest since 2010 – in a matter of days.

And while the petition is likely to be debated in Parliament, it will not trigger a new election.

Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme consituency in July said: “I have faith in the democratic system.

"Losing can be painful, but as Boris Johnson aptly put it, “them’s the breaks.”

"That said, when a government is elected and promptly breaks so many promises and implements such a damaging budget all within just six months, promises that will have serious consequences for many people now and in the future, they need to be held accountable.

“During my time on the Petitions Committee as an MP, I saw firsthand the significant impact petitions can have.

I urge you to sign this petition. While we might not have another election soon, this could place enough pressure on the government to reconsider its misguided decisions.”

He added: “If you are affected by the scrapping of the Winter Fuel Allowance, please sign, if you are employed by a small business, please sign, if you support our farmers, please sign, if you believe in free speech, please sign, if you believe there are only two sexes, please sign, if you support our armed forces, please sign, if you believe that the pursuit of Net Zero should not cripple our economy, please sign, if you think we should be able to produce our own steel, please sign, if you are concerned about solar panels overtaking our countryside, please sign, if you believe that criminals should face justice and be sent to prison, please sign, if you think we should take stronger action to stop the boats, please sign, if you are suffering from ‘voter’s remorse,’ please sign.

“I could go on, but in conclusion, if you cherish our national flag and want a brighter future for our country, please sign.”

Meanwhile, PM Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "not that surprised" that some people who did not vote Labour in the last election want a "re-run" of the poll.

Asked about the petition on ITV's This Morning, Sir Keir said: "There will be plenty of people who didn't want us in the first place... my focus is on the decisions that I have to make every day."

The prime minister argued that he had "inherited a lot of problems" from the previous government and that he had decided to "take the hard decisions first".

"I’m not surprised, quite frankly, that as we’re doing the tough stuff there are plenty of people who say 'well I’m impacted, I don’t like it'.

"But we’ve got to make the big calls on the NHS and on schools that are really important for the here and now and for the future."

Petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures will get a response from the government and ones that gather over 100,000 names will be considered for a debate in Parliament.

In 2019, a petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled received 6.1 million signatures. Four years later a call for a second Brexit referendum garnered 4.2 million names.

This petition urging the government to hold a new general election was set up last week and has been promoted by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In order to sign a petition, you are asked to tick a box confirming you are a British citizen or UK resident and provide a postcode.

The petition reads: "I would like there to be another general election. I believe the current Labour government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election."

It comes five months after Labour won a landslide victory in the July general election, securing 9.7 million votes and 402 seats in the House of Commons.

However, it only received 35% share of the vote - the lowest won by a single party government since the end of the war.

Speaking to ITV, Sir Keir said: "Look, I remind myself that very many people didn't vote Labour at the last election.

"I'm not surprised that many of them want a rerun. That isn't how our system works."

He also said he had expected governing to be "difficult" but added: "I wouldn't swap a single day in opposition for a day in power.

"It's much better to be in power, to do things."