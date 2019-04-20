Well over half of newborns delivered at Doncaster hospitals were ‘big babies’ 

Over half of newborns delivered at Doncaster hospitals were ‘big babies’, according to borough health bosses.

New figures have revealed the birth weight of babies delivered in NHS hospitals - although some mums may dispute the official weight of a ‘big baby’.

Babies weighing more than 8lbs 13oz are considered larger than average or ‘macrosomic’.

Across Doncaster and Bassetlaw, there were a total of 4,745 NHS births between 2017/18. Of these, 2,800 babies weighed over 8lbs 13oz – 59 per cent of births.

The average newborn weighs 7lb 8oz but national health chiefs say babies are getting bigger.

But the macrosomic weight of 8lbs 13oz of UK newborns seems miniscule in comparison to Italian mum Carmelina Fedele.

She gave birth to a boy weighing 22lbs 8oz in September 1955 – a modern day world record.

Doncaster health bosses said genetics and surpassing due dates are a factor but urged mums-to-be to look after their diets and to stop smoking during pregnancy.

Lois Mellor, head of midwifery at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “The weight of your baby can depend on a number of contributing factors including your genetics, lifestyle, diet and how long baby is in mum’s tummy.

“We encourage our patients to eat healthy, balanced diets during pregnancy which not only helps their babies to be born a healthy weight, but encourages their development and gives them the best start in life.

“Expectant parents can also access help with some lifestyle choices that may affect the growth of their babies.

“If you are pregnant and looking to stop smoking, you should ask your community midwife about accessing local support.

“At DBTH we aim to give every baby the best start in life and encourage families to attend our ante-natal classes for advice.”