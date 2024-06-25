Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Council has rejected an application for a caravan development which had already been established without authorisation.

Earlier this month, planning officers refused an application for a six-caravan site with day rooms, touring caravan parking and vehicle parking in Stainforth.

The application was part retrospective as several families had already occupied the site, which is situated to the west of Stainforth Allotments and accessed from Oldfield Lane.

It first became occupied in April 2023, leading to the council obtaining injunctions to prohibit any further development or additional caravans being brought onto the site.

Unauthorised caravan development in Stainforth deemed unsuitable by council.

An initial application for eight caravans and associated parking and touring caravan parking was then lodged, which was rejected by the council.

In October 2023 the recent application was lodged, which saw a reduction of two caravans with applicants attempting to refute several of the council’s reasons for refusal.

Planning officers maintained their original reasons for refusal, the primary being that there are 71 surplus authorised caravan pitches across Doncaster on more appropriate sites.

The site was deemed inappropriate as it would reduce the openness of the rural area and encroach on its landscape and character.

Officers also stated that it is in a high flood risk zone, has poor vehicle access and and is an unsuitable distance from nearby public transport.