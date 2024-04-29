Three complaints lodged against Doncaster ward councillors in past year as figure steadily decreases
Three complaints were made against ward councillors in the 2023/4 financial year, according to the Monitoring Officer’s annual report.
The figure shows a steady decline following eight complaints in 2021/22, and five in 2022/3.
Two complaints were made by members of the public, who stated that a councillor had failed to treat them with respect.
One of these was dismissed due to the concerned exchange taking place through the councillor’s personal social media account, while the other is currently under investigation.
A third complaint was made against a councillor by a fellow member relating to the promotion of their business on an official account, which was upheld.
Seven complaints were lodged against parish councillors, however just one of these was upheld.
Conduct on councillors’ personal social media was the most recurring complaint, although it is currently considered out of scope of the council’s Code of Conduct.