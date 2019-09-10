These two areas of Doncaster could see up to £25 million for infrastructure projects
Doncaster could benefit from up to £50 million transforming two areas of the borough as part of the Government’s ‘Stronger Towns’ package, ministers have said.
Doncaster and Stainforth could both receive millions of pounds to boost infrastructure such as ‘transport, technology, skills, culture and broadband connectivity’.
Council bosses said they will now work with ministers on finer details of the proposal to ascertain how much money will be available.
The government will soon publish a ‘prospectus’ to guide towns through the process and set eligibility criteria for funding.
Coun Bill Mordue, cabinet member for business, skills and economic development, said: “We welcome the news that Doncaster and Stainforth look set to benefit from the Town Deals Fund.
“We look forward to receiving more information from the Government on how we can work up plans with local people to secure this potential funding and support our ongoing regeneration programme in the town centre and across the borough.”
Local government secretary, Robert Jenrick, said: “Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government.
“We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture.
“I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25 million in each place. I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism.”