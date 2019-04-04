Shock as Nazi graffiti is daubed on underpass in Doncaster town centre

A fascist Nazi symbol has been sprayed on a wall in Doncaster town centre.

The graffiti, spotted by the Doncaster Free Press on the Cleveland Street roundabout underpass, has been described as ‘very worrying’ by one councillor.

Town ward councillor Tosh McDonald, hit out at the graffiti and said it was ‘so sad’ that this happened 80 years on since young men went off to fight Nazism in World War Two.

He added on this last ward walk around, councillors also spotted racist graffiti on Don Street

The graffiti on the underpass has been reported to Streetscene for clean up.

The incident follows similar graffiti where a Nazi swastika was drawn on a broadband green street cabinet near a Jewish student accommodation in Sheffield in December

The Sheffield Jewish Society at the time hit out at the graffiti and said the swastika ‘is a symbol of pure hatred’.

Labour Town ward councillor Tosh McDonald, said: “This is very worrying. On our last ward walk round we also saw racist graffiti around Don Street.

“It is so sad that 80 years ago brave young soldiers from Doncaster and towns and cities around the country fought and died fighting against fascists.

“There is more that unites us than divides us and we must all remain vigilant against the far right and the media should stop giving airtime to people who promote hate. No Pasaran.”

The Jewish society urged anyone who witnesses an antisemitic incident or discovers antisemitic graffiti to report it to the police by calling 101, and inform the Community Security Trust by emailing incidents@cst.org.uk, or in an emergency calling them on 0800 032 3263.



