Rise in complaints of noisy neighbours in Doncaster

Noise nuisance complaints across Doncaster have increased by as much as 35 per cent since the Covid-19 lockdown started in March 2020.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:55 am

In 2019/20 Doncaster Council processed a total of 2,224 noise complaints. In 2020/21, this rose by 786 to a figure of 3010.

Loud and/or continuous noise can be deemed unacceptable at any time of the day or night, and if sufficient evidence is gathered then enforcement action will be taken on those responsible.

This action may include legal notices being served, property being seized and persons being prosecuted at Magistrates Court.

Doncaster Council processed a total of 3,010 noise complaints

Noise is a form of anti-social behaviour and can cause significant issues such as stress and anxiety for those affected by it.

Please consider your actions and respect your neighbours and at all times.

If you wish to report instances of noise nuisance, you can do so online: www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/noise

For information about punishment for anti-social behaviour visit https://www.gov.uk/civil-injunctions-criminal-behaviour-orders

