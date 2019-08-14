Residents submit objections at plan to turn Harlington village shop into a beauty salon
Residents have objected to a plan to replace a village shop with a beauty salon.
Vincent Hawke’s submission for a change of use from a shop to a beauty salon, formation of car park and dropped kerb, is set to heard next week.
The application has come before the planning committee due to the level of public interest in the proposal.
Residents have submitted 28 objections to the scheme which included road safety concerns with the dropped kerb on a busy road and existing problems with on-street parking.
Others raised issues around harm to the character the area due to car parking at the front of the site and the need for another hairdressers across the road from a similar business.
But council planners said matters raised regarding competition and loss of business from other salons is ‘not a material planning consideration’ and the comments of this nature ‘cannot be taken into account’.
Doncaster Council planning officer Alicia Murray said the loss of the village shop is ‘regrettable’ but since closing down several months ago, there has been no interest in taking convenience store on.
The council’s highways department has noted the number of objections in relation to access and road safety but added the number of visitors to the business will be ‘restricted by an appointment basis’ and there is ‘sufficient room for vehicles to manoeuvre within the site’.
A further letter of support was been received from the owners of the site who have outlined the business has ‘not been viable for some time’ and the previous tenants gave notice because of this.
Ms Murray has recommended the application should be approved but the final decision will rest with councillors on the committee.
She said: “No objections have been raised by the local highway authority or Environmental Health.
“In terms of the three elements of sustainable development the proposal is considered to be acceptable and the proposal accords with the relevant policies of the development plan.
“There are, no material considerations of sufficient weight that indicate planning permission should be refused.”