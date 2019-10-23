£3.3 million Doncaster town centre office and shopping complex renovation is complete
A multi-million pound scheme to renovate a Doncaster office and shopping complex has been completed.
The Colonnades in the town centre has undergone a £3.3 million refurbishment.
The project, mostly funded by the Sheffield City Region, is one of the schemes which make up Doncaster’s Urban Centre Sheffield City Region Investment Fund Programme.
It has been financed with £2.28m of SCRIF grant with a further £1.05m being invested by the council to bring the overall investment in the retail and office building to £3.33m.
Built in the 1980’s, the tired block has been converted into ‘much needed’ prime office space. Tenants include Doncaster Children’s Services Trust.
The retail improvements include a new white ceiling, modern LED lighting and white painted walls and columns.
The refurbishment of the office accommodation was completed January 2018 but the enhancement of the retail mall walkthrough was finished this week.
Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, said: “The renovation of Colonnades is one of the numerous projects helping to transform Doncaster town centre and deliver on the jobs and economic growth front.
“There is no surprise given its superb location that the premium office space in Colonnades is let or under offer, while the improvements to the retail area will make a big difference for shoppers and businesses.
“As well as fulfilling our Urban Centre Masterplan, we have a raft of major schemes right across our borough which will contribute to making Doncaster a great place to live and desirable location for investment, new companies and visitors.
“I have big plans for Doncaster and schemes like this show how we are putting that into action.”Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “It’s great to see the refurbishment of the Colonnades. This is another example of how we are investing Sheffield City Region Local Growth Fund money to support communities across South Yorkshire.
“It’s vital that we rethink how our town centres work to ensure that they are vibrant and sustainable places where more people want to live, work and visit.
“Doncaster has set out an ambitious but deliverable masterplan to achieve that and I am working closely with Mayor Jones to help drive that plan forward.”