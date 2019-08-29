Proposal submitted which could see nearly 700 homes in Hexthorpe near to River Don
Early plans have been submitted which could result in nearly 700 homes being built on disused land in a Doncaster suburb.
Hundreds of homes have been earmarked on a site north of Ramsden Road and Flowitt Street in Hexthorpe.
The full 20 hectare development includes 671 homes, a new drainage scheme, public open space areas and two points of access from Flowitt Street/Ramsden Road, to the south.
Pedestrian links along the River Don to existing open space is also proposed.
The former Eden Grove Sports Ground located in the western portion of the site is designated as open space and Green Belt land.
Developers have submitted a Environmental Impact Assesement (EIA) screening opinion to the council where they will decide whether or not tests should be carried out.
The area of land is included in Doncaster Council's Local Plan for residential use.
In a document submitted to council planners, Clare Plant, director of Sheffield-based DLP Planning Ltd, said: "The site is not located within an environmentally sensitive location and the development proposals would not result in unusually complex or potentially hazardous environmental effects.
"Taking these matters into account, it is our view that any potential impacts of the development can be robustly assessed within the technical reports submitted with the planning application without the need for undertaking an EIA.
"I trust that this information is sufficient for you to assess the proposal and confirm that an EIA is not required."