Plans to refurbish The Dome delayed until 2025

By Shannon Mower
Published 18th Sep 2024, 09:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to refurbish Doncaster’s largest leisure centre have been delayed, with most of the project now expected to be funded by next year’s local authority budget.

Works to refurbish The Dome leisure centre which were set to begin this year have been postponed until early 2025, with a new completion date of early 2026.

The £14.4 million project was announced in February, alongside other capital investments outlined in Doncaster Council’s 2024/5 budget.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council officers have now stated that £11.4 million associated with the project will instead be funded by the authority’s 2025/6 budget.

The Dome.The Dome.
The Dome.

The scheme will see the transformation of the site’s swimming area, known as The Lagoons, and its entrance.

A series of mechanical and building updates will also take place.

The Lagoons will be closed while works take place. However, the rest of the site will remain open.

Open since 1989, The Dome is the largest contributor of funding to Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which maintains facilities across the borough.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice