Plans to refurbish Doncaster’s largest leisure centre have been delayed, with most of the project now expected to be funded by next year’s local authority budget.

Works to refurbish The Dome leisure centre which were set to begin this year have been postponed until early 2025, with a new completion date of early 2026.

The £14.4 million project was announced in February, alongside other capital investments outlined in Doncaster Council’s 2024/5 budget.

Council officers have now stated that £11.4 million associated with the project will instead be funded by the authority’s 2025/6 budget.

The scheme will see the transformation of the site’s swimming area, known as The Lagoons, and its entrance.

A series of mechanical and building updates will also take place.

The Lagoons will be closed while works take place. However, the rest of the site will remain open.

Open since 1989, The Dome is the largest contributor of funding to Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which maintains facilities across the borough.