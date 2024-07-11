Plans to reconfigure “poorly maintained” six-bed HMO in Wheatley to accommodate 11 refused by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to alter a Doncaster property to house five additional tenants has been rejected by the council.

Planning officers ruled that the plans to reconfigure a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) in Wheatley to accommodate additional tenants would create insufficient living standards.

The property at 18 Highfield Road currently houses six tenants with a bedroom each, utilising both attic and basement space.

Plans would have seen two new bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms created through utilising additional attic space and digging below the property to extend the basement.

18 Highfield Road.

The council placed restrictions on permitted development in the area in 2019 to manage an already rapid increase in homes being converted to HMOs.

Permitted development did not apply in this case however, as the applicant’s aim to accommodate up to 11 people required change of use from a small to a large HMO.

A planning report stated that the property appears “poorly maintained” from the street, with “cables/wires hanging from various windows” and “tired” stone features.

The council’s environmental health officer objected to the plans, highlighting that the property’s kitchen can only accommodate up to eight people in terms of space standards.

Plans for the new basement unit also failed to include windows, leaving a glazed door as the only natural light source.

One nearby resident submitted a letter of opposition to the plans, citing concerns over potential strain on parking, building work disruption and overcrowding.

Planning officers therefore refused the application, stating overall that the proposal fails to provide sufficient shared space and living standards.