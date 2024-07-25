Plans to convert historic Doncaster pub approved despite objections from campaigners
Planning officers have approved an application to convert the former Corner Pin Pub on St Sepulchre Gate West into two hospitality units.
The site contains an apartment on the first floor and the pub on the ground floor, which has been vacant since its closure in 2022.
Plans will see the ground floor split into a micropub and a restaurant, through several alterations to the doors and windows and the creation of a rear extension and new access to the first floor flat.
The plans have been revised several times due to public concern over the original scheme, which included more extensive alterations and a retail unit instead of a micropub.
Pub conservation group Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) continues to object to the plans due to the history of the site, which was once an Asset of Community Value (ACV).
CAMRA noted that some alterations took place ahead of the application’s approval, questioning the applicant’s intentions to create a successful micropub.
The group stated that the pub should be returned to its original form, highlighting the community benefits of public houses.
Doncaster Civic Trust also raised concerns, stating that the change is acceptable in principle but objecting to the proposed alterations to the historic building.
Planning officers ruled that despite the concerns, a micropub may be a more viable business and the site will contribute to the vitality of the city centre.
