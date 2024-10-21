Plans to construct fishing pond on site of former Finningley quarry approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to construct a public fishing pond on the site of a former quarry in a Doncaster village has been approved by the City of Doncaster Council.

On Thursday (17 October), Doncaster Council approved submitted plans to construct a fishing pond on land to the north of Bank End Road in Finningley.

The site was previously used as a sand and gravel quarry before its restoration began in recent years.

Once constructed, the new fishing pond will be open to members of the public, with one part-time employee to oversee the site’s activity.

Map view of new Finningley fishing pond. Credit: Google Maps and Mark Simmonds Planning Services

Ten parking spaces will be created for the of visitors, with an existing access to be altered to connect to these.

No objections to the plans were lodged by council officers or members of the public.

Overall, planning officers ruled that the proposal complied with all relevant policies and was considered to be a suitable use.