Plans submitted to convert troubled Woodlands pub into 14 apartments

By Shannon Mower
Published 18th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
A planning application has been submitted to convert a former Doncaster pub into apartments after several failed attempts to make the business viable.

Plans were submitted to Doncaster Council this week to convert the former Woodlands Rhinos on Princess Street into 14 apartments.

If approved, minor internal alterations will take place to form one-bedroom self-contained apartments which will be sold as market housing.

The site closed recently following a series of failed attempts by tenants to open it as a profitable business.

Woodlands Rhinos. Credit: Google ImagesWoodlands Rhinos. Credit: Google Images
Woodlands Rhinos. Credit: Google Images

Its previous owner has supported the proposed change of use, stating: “Since COVID it has been passed from one tenant to another, with bad tenants causing police problems.

“The sheer size of the building and consequently the business rates generate enormous sky high bills, and the size and poor quality insulation leave extortionate additional running costs, the last tenant having the gas meter took out for not paying the bill.”

