Plans submitted to convert historic Doncaster Methodist church into community facility
An application was submitted to Doncaster Council last week to convert Balby Road Methodist Church into a community facility.
The grade-II listed site was built in 1868 but has been out of use since 2008, having since fallen into disrepair.
A developer now hopes to reopen the site, using the space to host community events and functions.
If approved, internal alterations would take place to create a first-floor hall and renovate the building’s existing kitchens and toilets.
The exterior of the building would remain largely the same, with new windows to be fitted for energy efficiency.
In 2018, an application from another developer was approved to demolish the site and build 10 apartments in its place.
The demolition of the building was however prevented in 2020, when it was given listed status.
