Plans for strength training gym on Wheatley Hills industrial estate approved.

Doncaster Council has approved plans to open a gym and personal training studio on a local industrial estate.

On Wednesday (5 June) planning officers approved plans to change the use of an industrial unit in Wheatley Hills to a strength gym and personal training studio.

The unit on Shaw Lane Industrial Estate will be put back into use through the plans, having been vacant for over a year.

Known as StrengthVault, the site will contain equipment suited towards powerlifting, weightlifting and bodybuilding.

It will also contain an outdoor training area and in-house shop selling workout supplements.

The gym will open from 7am to 11pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Planning officers listed the opening hours as a condition of the plan’s approval to avoid attracting anti-social behaviour at later hours.