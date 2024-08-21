Plans for link road between Stainforth and Unity development approved

By Shannon Mower
Published 21st Aug 2024, 14:40 BST
Councillors have approved plans for a road connecting a Doncaster village to the motorway and an upcoming development.

On Tuesday (20 August) Doncaster Council’s planning committee approved an internal application for a link road between Stainforth and the upcoming Unity development.

Known as the East Lane Gateway, the road will run from East Lane to the Waggons Way roundabout.

While a road to the roundabout already exists, the new 220m link road will create a more direct route and “improve the sense of arrival” into Stainforth, according to planning officers.

The existing Unity Way will become connected to Stainforth via the proposed East Lane Gateway.The existing Unity Way will become connected to Stainforth via the proposed East Lane Gateway.
It creates a new access to Unity Way and subsequently the M18 from the Waggons Way roundabout,

Unity Way forms part of the upcoming Unity Development which will span over 618 acres of land surrounding the road.

Currently under construction, the development will include over 3,000 homes, a new school, shops and amenities once complete.

The new road will also include a cycleway and a footway, alongside landscaped road verges containing grass, trees and shrubs.

A portion of car parking at the Hatfield Main Club will be removed to make way for the road, however planning officers stated that ample parking will remain.

The project forms part of several improvements to Stainforth made possible by the government Town Deal Fund which was announced in 2021.

Local residents supported the scheme among others during a period of consultation forming the Town Investment Plan.

A total £21.6 million will be granted through the scheme for various improvements, including renovation of the frontage of the Hatfield Main Club.

