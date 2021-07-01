Plans for 'cycle superhighway' and low traffic area around school as part of £1.38m fund bid from Doncaster Council

West Road in Thorne where a traffic management system is planned

The Department for Transport (DfT) has released Active Travel funding to install segregated cycle lanes, low traffic neighbourhoods and ‘school streets’ to give people more opportunities to choose cycling and walking for day to day journeys.

The council, in partnership with Sheffield City Region (SCR), has been allocated a funding opportunity of £1.38 million subject to submission and approval of an outline business case and a full business case.

The council has identified two schemes in Thorne and another linking Conisbrough to Warmsworth.

West Road in Thorne as part of the ‘Schools Street’ project will see the installation of a temporary restriction on traffic at school drop-off and pick-up times.

The council hopes this will boost the levels of cycling and walking to school, increase perceptions of road safety along West Road whilst cutting levels of air pollution.

Thorne and Moorends have been selected for these trials as the ‘topography’ of the ward makes active travel ‘more appealing’.

The work on the physical infrastructure that is being delivered through the Transforming Cities Fund and bosses said Thorne and Moorends has one of the ‘highest propensities to cycle within South Yorkshire’ which provides an opportunity to increase active travel.

The council are aware of a number of complaints that ‘rat running’ is an issue within the Thorne and installing an ‘active neighbourhood’ will help to prevent this from taking place.

A new bi-directional cycling and walking lane is proposed between Conisbrough and Warmsworth creating a ‘larger more strategic active travel route’ from the town centre to the west of the borough.

The ‘cycle superhighway’ is the second phase of works with the first phase delivered along the A630 in Warmsworth.

The scheme will run adjacent to the A630 between Woodfield Greenway and the Quarry entrance and involves widening the existing footpath and grass verge to create bi-directional cycle route and pedestrian improvements.

The scheme will result in no loss of capacity for general traffic.

Neil Firth, head of service for major projects and investment, said: “Submitting business cases and entering into the funding agreement will allow Doncaster to improve its network of active travel infrastructure, enabling communities and residents to consider other options for travel, potentially improving their health and wellbeing.

“In short, the funding provides an opportunity to improve Doncaster’s cycling and walking network.

“Delivery of the interventions will contribute to the Get Doncaster Cycling and Get Doncaster Walking strategies and as lockdown restrictions are eased, we need to ensure people start with the infrastructure in place to guide good behaviour and avoid risk of bad behaviour being established and can travel in a safe, sustainable way to and from employment.”

