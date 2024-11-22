Plans for Balby pub which closed following suspected murder to be converted into apartments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT
An application has been lodged to convert a pub which closed following the death of a man outside the premises into studio apartments.

A developer submitted an application to Doncaster Council to convert the former Park Social Sports Bar in Balby into eight apartments.

The site on Victoria Road closed last December following a death which police are currently investigating as a suspected murder.

It has since remained vacant, with the owner being unable to secure a tenant to reopen the site as a pub.

Park Social, Balby.Park Social, Balby.
If approved, new plans will see the site converted into eight studio apartments.

Alterations would include removal of the building’s rear escape and plant room to create an outdoor communal space.

Other updates would include new doors, windows and external fencing.

Due to the site’s limited external amenity, the applicant has also noted that there is potential to convert its cellar into an additional communal space.

