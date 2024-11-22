Plans for Balby pub which closed following suspected murder to be converted into apartments
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A developer submitted an application to Doncaster Council to convert the former Park Social Sports Bar in Balby into eight apartments.
The site on Victoria Road closed last December following a death which police are currently investigating as a suspected murder.
It has since remained vacant, with the owner being unable to secure a tenant to reopen the site as a pub.
If approved, new plans will see the site converted into eight studio apartments.
Alterations would include removal of the building’s rear escape and plant room to create an outdoor communal space.
Other updates would include new doors, windows and external fencing.
Due to the site’s limited external amenity, the applicant has also noted that there is potential to convert its cellar into an additional communal space.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.