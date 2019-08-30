Plans confirm new micropub could be coming to Conisbrough
A micropub could be on its way to a Doncaster town after plans were submitted to council planners.
Applicant David Marsh, has applied for a change of use notice which could allow empty units on New Hill in Conisbrough to go from a hairdressing salon to a micropub.
Due to units' proximity to Conisbrough Castle, the applicant has had to explain to planners the alterations to the building will not break strict conservation rules.
Micro-Breweries Ltd, the company behind the application, are currently undertaking a programme to open several microbreweries across the country.
But Peter Lamb, a design and conservation officer at Doncaster Council said based on the current alterations, he could not recommened the development for approval.
He said: "There are concerns that there are several former public houses within the conservation area, some of which are considered to be key unlisted buildings, that are currently vacant or have changed use and that the proposed use would be better within these. In addition, the external alterations are not considered acceptable.
Alan Duffty, on behalf of the applicant, said: "No physical changes are to take place regarding the size of the building.
"The proposed change of use only affects the commercial unit on level one and the property will retain its domestic use on level two.
"The bar will provide a social and economic benefit to the local area. It will also provide a community meeting point for locals as well as visitors to the area."
It's likely planning officers will make a decision later this year.