Plans for 1,000 animal pig farm in rural Doncaster is thrown out by council planners

A plan for a pig farm in rural Doncaster has been thrown out. Picture: Stock

An applicant listed as Mr Scholey of Lodge Farm, Frickley, wanted to build a structure to house pigs and apply for permission to use the land for rear of The Abbes Walk near Burghwallis.

Planning agents on behalf of the applicant said the plans had been submitted due to HS2 which is planned to be built through the Frickley Farm and part of another farm in Hickleton.

The building is said to accommodate up to 1,000 rearing pigs and the young pigs will come from breeding units to be reared to finishing weight and slaughter.

The site of the proposed Pig Farm in Burghwallis. Picture: Marie Caley/Doncaster Free Press

The application was met with fierce resistance by residents who urged the planning department to thrown it out.

They raised objections around an increase in HGV traffic on the narrow roads and the smell the development could cause.

Other residents feared the site will become a hotbed for animal rights activists and possible protest activity.

Updating on the online planning portal, Doncaster Council has rejected the application.

Claire Bignell, an environmental health officer at Doncaster Council said tests around ammonia concentrations and nitrogen deposition rates ‘exceed the upper threshold levels’ recommended by the Environment Agency.

She said: “On the basis of the information submitted I do not consider the proposed location for such use is suitable and therefore would object to this application on the grounds of noise adversely impacting the use/occupancy of the neighbouring sensitive receptor.”

Juliet Gellatley, from vegan charity Viva!, said: “We are thrilled that Doncaster Council has upheld the objections to building an intensive pig farm. We submitted a formal objection on behalf of local supporters, who had expressed their concerns about animal welfare and biosecurity on these farms.