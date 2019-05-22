An application for planning permission for a massive housing development in a Doncaster village will be heard by councillors.

Doncaster Council officers are recommending councillors approve outline permission for 542 homes on land in Edenthorpe close to Sainsbury’s and Toby Carvery.

The plan also includes provision for a park/playground, landscaping, parking and other infrastructure on the 21 hectare site off Hungerhill Lane.

Provisional development drawings show the residential areas split into two sections with green space being developed around the Carr Drain stream.

The land was allocated for employment in the 1998 Unitary Development Plan but this never materialised. The land, which mainly consists of grassland has been empty for many years.

Officers have said the application is to be heard by the planning committee because DMBC is the applicant and the scheme departs from the UDP.

Planning bosses say the site would be better used for housing and is now not suitable for the majority of employment sectors in Doncaster.

Edenthorpe Parish Council said this site would be more preferable to the nearby Mere Lane development but the village ‘could not cope with both sites’ being built.

They also raised concerns around traffic and the affect on school places in the community.

But council said there will be ‘no impact on the strategic roads’ and only a ‘minimal impact’ on the local highways.

Improvements will be made to three roundabouts in the vicinity of the site and a contribution is set to be made towards upgrading the West Moor Link road to the M18.

Planning officer Mel Roberts, said: “Despite the fact that the UDP has allocated for the site for employment use since 1998, no development has come forward for such a use. The site is not suitable for the majority of the priority employment sectors in Doncaster. The loss of the allocated employment site would still result in a sufficient and healthy supply of future employment land across Doncaster.

“Government framework states that where the local planning authority considers there to be no reasonable prospect of an application coming forward for the use allocated in a plan, then applications for alternative uses should be supported.

“The proposed development would deliver a mix of housing in the Doncaster Main Urban Area, in a sustainable location.

“The proposal will help to meet the council’s housing needs in a sustainable location and will have economic benefits. The proposal will also deliver much needed affordable housing for the borough.”