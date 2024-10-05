Plan to convert former Moorends social club into shop and apartments refused amid traffic concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to convert a former social club in Doncaster into apartments and a retail unit has been refused by the local authority following objections from residents.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council ruled that plans to convert the former Moorends Social Club into apartments and a retail unit would create an unacceptable road safety risk, among other concerns.

Since its closure two years ago, the site on Marshland Road has remained vacant and was recently sold to the applicant.

The applicant stated that they had explored reopening the building as a social club but this was not financially viable.

Moorends Social Club. Credit: Google Images

They instead lodged plans to convert the site into seven apartments ranging from studio to two bedrooms and a retail unit with unspecified occupancy.

Minor internal and external alterations to the building were proposed, alongside the creation of four car parking spaces.

The council received 15 letters of opposition to the plans during public consultation.

Safety concerns were raised over additional roadside parking and traffic on Marshland Road, which has seen several accidents in recent years.

In August, a 46-year-old man died after crashing into a parked car on the road.

The Environment Agency said it also opposed the application, stating that it believed the proposed design would create an unacceptable flood risk.

These concerns were shared by several council consultees, who added that it proposed inadequate outdoor amenity space for potential residents.

In addition, planning officers stated that the design “does not respond positively to the character of the area.”