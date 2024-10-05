Plan to convert former Moorends social club into shop and apartments refused amid traffic concerns

By Shannon Mower
Published 5th Oct 2024, 12:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An application to convert a former social club in Doncaster into apartments and a retail unit has been refused by the local authority following objections from residents.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council ruled that plans to convert the former Moorends Social Club into apartments and a retail unit would create an unacceptable road safety risk, among other concerns.

Since its closure two years ago, the site on Marshland Road has remained vacant and was recently sold to the applicant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The applicant stated that they had explored reopening the building as a social club but this was not financially viable.

Moorends Social Club. Credit: Google ImagesMoorends Social Club. Credit: Google Images
Moorends Social Club. Credit: Google Images

They instead lodged plans to convert the site into seven apartments ranging from studio to two bedrooms and a retail unit with unspecified occupancy.

Minor internal and external alterations to the building were proposed, alongside the creation of four car parking spaces.

The council received 15 letters of opposition to the plans during public consultation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Safety concerns were raised over additional roadside parking and traffic on Marshland Road, which has seen several accidents in recent years.

In August, a 46-year-old man died after crashing into a parked car on the road.

The Environment Agency said it also opposed the application, stating that it believed the proposed design would create an unacceptable flood risk.

These concerns were shared by several council consultees, who added that it proposed inadequate outdoor amenity space for potential residents.

In addition, planning officers stated that the design “does not respond positively to the character of the area.”

Related topics:DoncasterEnvironment AgencyDoncaster Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice