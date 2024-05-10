Plan submitted to convert former Doncaster city centre spiritual gift shop into an off-licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been lodged to allow a former gift shop in Doncaster to operate as an off-licence.

Next Tuesday (May 14), Doncaster Council’s licensing sub-committee will consider an application for a licence to convert a former city centre gift shop into an off-licence.

The licence would permit the new owner of the site on Scot Lane to operate the premises as a convenience store and sell alcohol.

Ahead of its closure in January, the building operated as a spiritual gift shop known as The Enchanted Way.

The new off-licence will open from 8am until 11pm daily, including on Sundays, and it will sell alcohol throughout opening hours.

One letter of objection towards the plans was received by the owner of a nearby business.