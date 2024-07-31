Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been submitted to build affordable housing on council-owned land in a Doncaster village.

If approved, the plans would see 35 homes built on the site of a former Doncaster Council depot on land near Village Street in Adwick le Street.

The development will be ‘100 percent affordable’ with homes ranging from one to five bedrooms.

It forms part of the authority’s Council House Build Programme, a plan to ease the borough’s social housing shortage through extensive building.

An artist's impression of the Adwick Le Street council homes.

Some £70 million was earmarked for the programme in the council’s 2025 capital budget.

Each home on the development will be owned by the council and managed by its social housing manager, St Leger Homes.

One nearby resident wrote a letter of opposition to the plans, stating concerns over potential strain on parking and local infrastructure, increased traffic and anti-social behaviour at the site’s open space.