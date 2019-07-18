PICTURES: Boss of Bentley Chinese takeaway Jumbo given suspended sentence over RAW SEWAGE and disgusting food preparation areas
A Doncaster takeaway owner has avoided a prison sentence after raw sewage and filthy conditions were found following a council inspection.
Wa Sang Yeung owner of Jumbo Chinese takeaway on High Street, Bentley, Doncaster, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs
Yeung pleaded guilty to seven food hygiene offences back in February at Doncaster Magistrates Court. The Magistrates found the offences so serious that they ordered the case be sent to Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing in June.
Officers from Doncaster Council’s Environmental Health team visited the business on October 12, 2017 to conduct an unannounced routine food hygiene inspection of the business.
The court heard inspectors found filthy conditions, poor food handling practices and raw sewage in the yard where the delivery door was located. The officers found the drains to the rear of the business were blocked and the rear yard covered in raw sewage and rubbish.
Areas of the business were found in a filthy state, equipment was dirty and damaged, work surfaces unclean and not sanitised and the business had failed to keep adequate documentation in relation to food safety.
The officers also found serious issues with food handling and cross contamination which posed an imminent risk to public health and the business subsequently closed down and never reopened.
Health and Safety concerns with the gas and electrical supply to the business were also identified and Improvement Notices were served.
Coun Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for communities, voluntary sector and the environment, said: “This is another prime example of our environmental health team carrying out routine checks on food businesses and taking action where hygiene standards are not complied with.
“We always act when business owners are found putting public health at risk.”