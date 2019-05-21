New Mayor for North Lincolnshire appointed for the next 12 months

A new mayor to carry out civic duties for the next 12 months in the North Lincolnshire district has been appointed.

Coun Jonathan Evison was sworn in as the 24th Mayor of North Lincolnshire at the council’s annual Mayor Making ceremony.

Coun Evison, ward member for Barton-upon-Humber, said he was “honoured and excited” to be the Mayor at the ceremony held, for the first time, at Normanby Hall Country Park.

He said: “During my time as Mayor of Barton some years ago, I learnt how important to role of Mayor is for recognising the amazing efforts that our community groups and organisations go to. Often these volunteers go without any recognition at all for their hard work and, as Mayor, I want to be the one who says, ‘you’re doing a really good job’. I want to support those clubs, charities, organisations and groups that work so hard in our area. I want to tell people how clever and talented our young people are in North Lincolnshire and how amazing our towns and villages are.”

Each year the Mayor of North Lincolnshire chooses a charity, or charities, to support through the Mayor’s Appeal Fund. Coun Evison has chosen to support Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Since 2016, each mayor has appointed a Mayor’s Cadet to accompany them at certain key events. Leading Cadet Tom Jackson of the sea cadets has been appointed the Mayor’s Cadet this year. Father David Rowett was appointed as the Mayor’s Chaplain. Coun Peter Clark has been appointed as the deputy Mayor. Outgoing Mayor, Coun John Briggs, attended more than 270 events across North Lincolnshire during his tenure.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​