New look cabinet for North Lincolnshire Council with two Isle team members

A new look cabinet will take the North Lincolnshire region forward with appointment of eight new councillors to the team.

North Lincolnshire Council leader, Coun Rob Waltham has appointed the eight to join him on the cabinet team with some new roles created.

Coun Waltham said: “The environment will sit at the heart of our future policy agenda, as we aim to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfill and as we seek to recycle more. We will plant more trees and seek to continue to improve air quality, but not at the expense of local jobs.

“Two of the eight new cabinet members are from the Isle with six Isle councillors appointed to senior posts. Across the Isle we continue to improve town centres including a priority to improve car parking in Epworth.

“We shall continue to invest in sports and leisure facilities across the Isle and we are committed to completing the Isle of Axholme Greenway, with final negotiations underway with landowners for the pathway between Scunthorpe, Crowle, through Belton and all the way to Thorne. And we are in the process of releasing more funding for the development of Crowle Moors.”

Following the local election on May 2, North Lincolnshire Council continues to be a Conservative controlled council. The Conservatives hold 27 seats and Labour 16 seats.

The following councillors have been selected for cabinet roles: Coun Julie Reed, cabinet member for connectivity, Coun David Rose, cabinet member for children, families and culture, Coun Neil Poole, cabinet member for prosperity and Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for environment and wellbeing.

In addition there are Coun Ralph Ogg, cabinet member for adults and health, Coun John Davison, cabinet member for safer communities, Coun Elaine Marper, cabinet member for residents engagement and governance, Coun Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for place shaping and deputy leader.

Specific delegated powers have been given to each of the cabinet members who will make decisions within their areas of responsibility (portfolios). Coun Waltham said this will be done following legal requirements to ensure decisions are open and transparent.

The annual meeting of North Lincolnshire Council took place on May 20.