Mayor Ros Jones on what the council is doing to tackle climate change
Doncaster Council is looking at a range of issues to tackle climate change such as vehicle replacements and extra conditions in new housing developments, borough mayor Ros Jones has said.
The council’s preparations to tackle climate change were criticised by an environmental charity whose lawyers put the authority ‘on notice’ for their supposed lack of action.
But Mayor Jones said the issue was something that needed a ‘properly researched plan’ and and not to be rushed.
A cross party group led by Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband is expected to lead on formalising the plan. More information on how the panel will work is set to be revealed at a meeting of the full council on September 19.
The council leader refused to say whether or not the authority would look to implement a clean air zone in the town centre.
Cities like Sheffield and Leeds are consulting on plans to charge high polluting vehicles entering inside their town centres.
Mayor Jones said: "We're well on with the cross party group - chaired by Ed Miliband. We wanted to get people together to bring different proposals.
"We're already looking at some of our fleet so a number of cars that we use and there's a report due to be published very soon on this issue for electric replacements.
"This is a work in progress, we didn't want to rush into it and say 'we're in a climate emergency' but instead come together and formalise a proper plan which is properly researched, what we can do and what time frame we can do it by.
"We'll be looking at planning processes so things like when new developments take place trees in appropriate places are planted, ensuring new builds have environmentally friendly features."