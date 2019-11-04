Location and more details emerge of Doncaster's mining statue and sculpture

A artist's impression of the full tribute

Council heritage bosses have sent a proposal to the planning department to place a six foot bronze statue of a miner on Printing Office Street at the junction of St Sepulchre Gate facing towards the entrance of Frenchgate shopping centre.

The bronze miner will stand between two walls which will feature real-life faces of former miners who worked in various pits across the borough.

There will be a total of 40 bronze portraits of people from Doncaster mining communities in the sculpture.

The six foot bronze miner

Individuals, businesses and organisations have been supporting the campaign through online pledges and donations at locations across the borough.

An exhibition about the project in 2018 attracted over 1,500 visitors. Doncaster mayor Ros Jones is contributing part of her allowance over her four year term to help make the statue a reality.

The artwork has been created by acclaimed sculptor and artist Laurence Edwards.

Jordan Butler, principal planning officer at DMBC, welcomed the plans in the town centre but did raise concern around a loss of benches to make way for the artwork.

The location of the sculpture and statue

“I fully support the inclusion of public art in the town centre and consider this a thought provoking work that will add to the town centre offer and celebrate an important aspect of our cultural heritage,” he said.

“However, the proposal appears to remove a number of benches at a key junction and public space area. Whilst it is appreciated these are not in good condition, they provide a very well used resource for members of the public and are often heavily used despite the condition.

“With the continual erosion of seating opportunities in the town centre I am concerned that this proposal could be detrimental to the social inclusivity of the town centre and it's public realm.”

The artwork is hoped to be installed before the end of the year.