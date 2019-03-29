Lidl want to permission to build a ‘retail parade' on Green Belt land next to their Doncaster store

A plan for a ‘retail parade’ adjacent to a new Doncaster supermarket has been submitted which could include retail shops, a gym, a fast-food outlet, restaurants and a pub.

Lidl want permission to erect a mixture of four units with a 39-space car park off Heathfield Crescent in Rossington.

But planning officers have said the plot of land lies on the Green Belt will have to be referred to the Government’s National Planning Casework Unit.

Documents show the commercial use proposal on the Green Belt ‘would normally be deemed to be inappropriate’.

But officer said subsequent planning permissions and the allocation of Rossington as a ‘Potential Growth Town’ within the council’s ‘Core Strategy' are ‘strong material considerations’.

The application is just one part of a huge regeneration project around the former site of Rossington Colliery which includes 1,200 homes, a 60 bed hotel, a petrol station and a fast-food restaurant with drive-thru.

Planning case officer Mark Sewell is recommending councillors on the planning committee approve the application.

He said: “On the basis of the above, the application is accordingly recommended for approval.

“Whilst the application site is located within allocated Green Belt, the main issues and principle of development have already been agreed under the original mixed use outline consent for the colliery site, and the additional uses proposed within the commercial area as part of this application are considered to be small scale and acceptable.

“Given that the application site is located within the Green Belt, and due to the overall floorspace proposed, the application will have to be referred to the National Planning Casework Unit to determine whether the Secretary of State requires it to be called in.”

Councillors will make a decision when they meet at Civic Office on Tuesday, April 2 at 2pm.