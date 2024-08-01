Historic former town hall in Bawtry set to be converted into apartments and commercial unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application to convert a historic former town hall into apartments and a commercial floorspace has been approved by planning officers.

The Old Town Hall in Bawtry is set to be converted into two apartments and a commercial floorspace following approval from Doncaster Council this week.

Dating back to 1890, the building has been home to businesses including a working men’s club, a car showroom and a flower shop in recent years.

It was most recently an art gallery known as Limited 2 Art, having been vacant since its closure.

Old Town Hall Bawtry. Credit: Google Images

A single storey extension will be built to the rear of the building to form two one-bedroom apartments.

An unspecified commercial unit at the front of the building will be open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

The plans received support from Bawtry Retail Association, with a representative stating that they will provide valuable town centre accommodation and retail space.