Green light for dozens of homes on former stables close to Doncaster Racecourse
A plan to build dozens of homes on former stable grounds near Doncaster racecourse has been given the green light.
Developers Hoober Ltd have been given the go-ahead to construct 64 homes along with two access roads at the former Belle Vue Stables on Carr House Road, Belle Vue.
In return for approval, planning officers at Doncaster Council have recommending the developer earmarking money towards 10 school places at Hall Cross Academy at £182,000.
Councillors made submissions on solar panels and asked if new builds in future but officers said they couldn’t force developers to install them.
Eight councillors voted for the development and two voted against.
The site, which sits south of the Grand St Leger Hotel, will consist a mixture of 51 two storey and 13 two and a half storey properties with a central square of public open space to include grassed areas, benches and public art.
Access will be gained from both Carr House Road and Bennetthorpe.
DMBC officers received four objections to the development. Reasons included overlooking of properties on Sandbeck Road, height of homes in the development and the impact on the bus stop at Bennetthorpe.
But a series of amendments have been made to the proposal to address issues raised by the design officer relating to parking, amount of garden space, landscaping boundary treatment and issues of overlooking.
A late submission from a resident objecting to the proposal said: “The thought of having houses built at the back of the property spoiling my view and impacting on my privacy is overwhelming and causing me stress ans anxiety.
“The thought of a two and half storey dwellings is totally unacceptable to me and my family.”
DMBC planning officer Nicola Elliot, said: “The proposal is considered in the context of the presumption in favour of sustainable development and will redevelop a vacant site which has a negative effect on the area, providing 64 homes.
“Officers have identified no adverse economic, environmental or social harm that would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits identified when considered against the policies in the planning framework taken as a whole.
“The proposal is compliant with the development plan and there are no material considerations which indicate the application should be refused.”