Green bin collections to return in Doncaster but lack of drivers and backlog of waste means changes to collections

Green bin collections are due to restart in Doncaster.

Collections will begin again on September 7 but refuse trucks will now resume the pick-ups every four weeks.

Council bosses said the changes are necessary to ensure DMBC waste operator Suez that they can cope with ‘ongoing staffing pressuress’ and the additional waste produced while people continue to work from home.

A national shortage of HGV drivers is also being blamed for the newly revised schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waste chiefs said the changes schedule will run for three months until the service is paused for the winter between December and February.

Each household in Doncaster will receive a letter outlining exact dates of when their green waste collections will take place, council bosses added.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “I am pleased that green waste collections will resume again shortly. I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during a challenging time for the service.

“Unfortunately Covid-19 has meant that the bin collection crews have been working for some time with a reduced workforce due to self-isolations and, to further compound issues, the national shortage of HGV drivers has placed even further strain on collection operations.

“Because we want to make sure that we can empty all bins and deal with the higher volume of green waste that now needs collecting, we’ve had to recommence service on a 4-weekly collection cycle for the rest of the year.

“I understand that service disruption to waste collections always causes inconvenience but unfortunately recent changes have been unavoidable.

“Both nationally and locally we have seen a significant rise in black bin waste since the start of the pandemic and a reduction in recycling. I ask that we all do what we can to reduce the amount of waste that we produce to ensure we reuse and recycle wherever possible.”

Council bosses have also urged people to take extra green waste to council run tips or to compost it as a more environmentally friendly option.

*