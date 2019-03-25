North Lincolsnhire Council is urging litter heroes to give the region a clean sweep as part of the Great British Spring Clean 2019.

Waste management company Biffa has donated £2,000 to North Lincolnshire Council, as it reinforces the message about keeping the region clean through the Spring Clean campaign, which ends on April 23.

The funding from Biffa will help support the litter picks taking place and enable the council to buy plenty of litter picking equipment to give to the groups.

This year, the biggest ever litter campaign has been extended to allow more people to get involved in cleaning up their community – and country.

The council continues to back the national campaign to inspire half a million people across the country to get outdoors, get active and help clear up rubbish that lies around.

Cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places, Coun Ralph Ogg, said: “We have taken part in the Great British Spring Clean for a number of years now so it is great to be supporting it once again this year. Each year it goes from strength to strength in North Lincolnshire with hundreds of volunteers taking part.”

If you would like to get involved in the big clean up, get in touch with the council on 01724 297682 or email neighbourhoodservices@northlincs.gov.uk. The council can offer support including providing litter picking equipment and removing the rubbish you collect.