Free-to-use ATM returns after Doncaster village Post Office closes

Ed Milliband MP at West End Stores in Norton, Doncaster wich now has a free to use cash machine instore.

A Doncaster village now has a free-to-use ATM again after the area was left without one following the closure of the Post Office.

Councillors in Norton along with Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband were successful in lobbying ATM firm LINK to secure a machine for the village.

The nearby Post Office in Norton was closed down which left the community struggling to get free access to cash. The closest free to use ATM was around one kilometre away in Campsall.

Mr Miliband said he was alerted to the problem by a resident when he was out having breakfast in the village.

With a population of just under 5,000 people and a number of businesses, including an antiques store, hairdressers, two pubs and two schools, the community argued it was ‘vital to have a free to use ATM in the area’, LINK bosses said.

The new free-to-use cash machine has now been installed at West End Stores on West End Road.

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North: “I am very pleased indeed to welcome the free cash machine to Norton.

“This all stems from a suggestion a resident made to me while I was getting breakfast at Baps and Wraps.

“The closure of the Post Office two years ago was a real loss to the community and the new ATM will hopefully make life a little easier for residents.

“I’m so pleased that LINK were able to find a site for the machine.”

Ian Vernon, head of commercial initiatives at LINK: “We’re delighted to support the local residents and businesses in Norton.

“While more people may be using contactless cards, cash is still really important.