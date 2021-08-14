Former Cooplands factory site cleared after Doncaster Council enforcement action

Scrap metal collection at the former Cooplands factory site

Officers received a complaint from a resident which said that someone had started a scrap metal business against planning regulations at the former Cooplands factory site on Wharf Road, Wheatley, back in August 2020.

The council said they had attempted to remediate the identified breaches of planning control by ‘attempting to work proactively with the landowner’ to cease the use or to submit a planning application, to seek permission to change the use of the site to a scrap yard.

But the application was rejected by planning officers and an enforcement notice was served on March 16, 2021 and came into effect on April 27.

The notice required the owners to cease the use of the unauthorised scrap yard by May 25 and remove from the land any scrap metal and other miscellaneous items by July 20.

A planning enforcement spokesman said: “A site visit was undertaken on 14th July 2021 and it was found that the business has ceased its use as a scrap yard and all subsequent materials have been removed from the site.

“Full compliance with notice observed following enforcement action has led to the case now being closed.”

