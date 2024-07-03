Events licence for park in Wheatley to be considered by Doncaster Council
Next Tuesday (9 July) Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will consider an application for an events licence for Town Field in Wheatley.
The application has been lodged by the internal council company Events Doncaster, but will still be subject to committee scrutiny.
If approved, the licence would allow the park to host live events including plays, films, live music and dance performances.
The applicant is not seeking full permission to supply alcohol on the site, however they stated that the permission in individual cases may be sought.
Five letters of opposition to the plans were submitted by nearby residents.
Concerns were raised over the potential impact of the events on residents from factors such as noise and antisocial behaviour from attendees, increased traffic causing safety risks, and theincreased parking on nearby residential streets.
