Events licence for park in Wheatley to be considered by Doncaster Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application to allow a Doncaster park to hold live events is set to be considered next week.

Next Tuesday (9 July) Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will consider an application for an events licence for Town Field in Wheatley.

The application has been lodged by the internal council company Events Doncaster, but will still be subject to committee scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the licence would allow the park to host live events including plays, films, live music and dance performances.

Town Field Wheatley.

The applicant is not seeking full permission to supply alcohol on the site, however they stated that the permission in individual cases may be sought.

Five letters of opposition to the plans were submitted by nearby residents.