A Doncaster care home has been branded ‘inadequate’ for the second time in eight months by a Government health watchdog.

Ernelesthorp Manor & Lodge on Cow House Lane, Armthorpe has been heavily criticised again by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) who said the care home was unsafe and was not well well-led.

The damning report said they found one resident in tears who told inspectors they were ‘lonely’ and the home ‘did not always ensure that safe arrangements were in place’ for managing people's medicines.

Inspectors also said they found dirty cloths, a ripped carpet and cracked tiles in a store cupboard and a laundry basket containing soiled bed linen had no covers on them producing an unpleasant smell in the corridors.

It’s understood the CQC has implemented enforcement action and the home’s management team will be forced to report on how they are improving the service. Four breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 were found.

Doncaster Council top social care boss Damian Allen said the authority are taking the findings ‘very seriously’.

One resident told the inspectors they had not been supported to use the toilet when they needed to and often had to wait for ‘very long periods’.

This was echoed by feedback received from a relative, who told inspectors: "There does not seem to be enough staff.”

The report went onto say most people felt ‘there were not enough staff, due to them always being busy and having little or no time to meaningfully interact with people’.

But most relatives the inspectors spoke to told them staff were kind and caring in nature.

The inspection took place in February and the full report was published in April. CQC officials spoke to a number of staff, residents and their relatives.

A CQC inspector who attended the home said: “After the last inspection of July 2018 the provider had sent us an action plan to tell us how they would address the areas we raised on inspection.

“At this inspection we found concerns regarding safe care and treatment, person-centred care, dignity and respect and governance.

“Whilst the action plan had addressed some of our immediate concerns, it had not been effective in improving the service.

“Full information about CQC’s regulatory response to the more serious concerns found during inspections is added to reports after any representations and appeals have been concluded.”

Damian Allen, director of people at Doncaster Council, said: “The CQC has made the council aware of their concerns which we take very seriously.

“The provider’s action plan has been approved by CQC and has been shared with us, we are working with the management at the care home to ensure they are implementing the necessary improvements identified within the action plan.”

The home’s regional manager did not respond when asked for comment.