Doncaster's most vulnerable will get share of £3m government pot weeks after Universal Credit cut

A man walks past a sign with the email address of 'universal credit' outside the offices of 'jobcentreplus'

Through the Household Support Fund The council is set to be handed exactly £2,989,273 to give to residents who need help with fuel bills, clothing and food.

The £500 million government fund, announced earlier this month, is designed to last throughout the winter.

The money will be distributed by councils, who know their areas best, to households in their community in need of some additional help. This will broadly consist of small grants to meet daily needs such as food, clothing and utilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are urged to contact the council for more details on what will be available in their community.

But just weeks ago, it’s estimated around 30,000 people in Doncaster who were claiming Universal Credit have had the £20-a-week uplift in Universal Credit taken away.

Speaking earlier this month, Mayor Jones said the Universal Credit cut will ‘hammer the poorest and most vulnerable residents’ which relied on the uplift the most during the pandemic.

She said the borough is at risk of rising homelessness and an increase in food banks.

Mayor Jones said: “This funding will go nowhere near replacing the £20 per-week cut to Universal Credit that has supported some of our poorest and most vulnerable residents throughout the pandemic.

“At a time when many residents are facing a cost of living crisis with rising energy, fuel and food prices. These rising bills, the end of Furlough and the cut to UC creates a real risk of rising homelessness this winter and increased reliance on food banks.”

David Rutley, Minister for Welfare Delivery, said: “This funding is there to support those most in need by providing extra help over winter, and by working through local councils we can make sure the vulnerable people in our communities get this vital support.”

*